Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 333,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,589. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $6.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

