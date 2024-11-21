Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.8% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $731,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Visa by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 32,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 404,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $111,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in Visa by 9.3% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 58,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.74.
Visa Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:V opened at $307.39 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.03 and a twelve month high of $312.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.84. The company has a market cap of $560.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 94.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
