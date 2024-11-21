Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA) Director Purchases C$25,137.00 in Stock

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) Director Michael Konnert purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,137.00.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

TSE:VZLA opened at C$2.59 on Thursday. Vizsla Silver Corp has a 12 month low of C$1.39 and a 12 month high of C$3.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Vizsla Silver from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Ventum Financial increased their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.55 to C$4.10 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

