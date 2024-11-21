Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,236,769 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 350,881 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Walmart worth $2,522,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Walmart by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 270,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 168,346 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 186.8% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 211.0% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,710,257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $102,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Walmart by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 921,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,466,000 after purchasing an additional 453,101 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,765,104.20. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $701.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.43. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.49.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

