Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.420-2.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $673.4 billion-$675.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.6 billion. Walmart also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.42-2.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.51.

WMT stock opened at $87.18 on Thursday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.75 and its 200-day moving average is $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

