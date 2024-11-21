Warren B. Kanders Sells 7,964 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $255,564.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,899,247 shares in the company, valued at $381,846,836.23. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $40.28.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $109.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 42.17%.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Cadre by 454.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadre by 9.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cadre by 20.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 11.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

