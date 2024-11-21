Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Fortinet Earnings

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Fortinet in a report released on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $100.59.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $386,027.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,901.87. This trade represents a 47.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,575. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.