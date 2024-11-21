West Family Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,485 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Corning by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,740,000 after buying an additional 1,145,955 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Corning by 4,306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,050,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,428,000 after buying an additional 1,026,626 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $34,483,000. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 14,556.8% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 881,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,778,000 after acquiring an additional 875,008 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.57 and a 12-month high of $51.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.81.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 658.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

View Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.