Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. reduced its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,170,000 after acquiring an additional 395,101 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 48,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation
In other news, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $904,261.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,843.43. This represents a 58.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $247,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,634. This trade represents a 42.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation
Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 0.0 %
WAL stock opened at $89.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $96.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile
Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Alliance Bancorporation
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Robinhood’s 330% Surge: Sustainable Rally or Bull Market Mirage?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Why SoundHound AI Could Be the Next AI Powerhouse
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Lowe’s Stock Dip: Don’t Miss This Second-Chance Entry Point
Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.