Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Plans $0.07 — Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Global High Income Fund
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- NVIDIA Growth Slows: So What? The Uptrend Will Continue
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Medtronic: A Dividend Aristocrat Powering Up for 2025 and Beyond
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Robinhood’s 330% Surge: Sustainable Rally or Bull Market Mirage?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.