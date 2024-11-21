Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Plans $0.07 — Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

