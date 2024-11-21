Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IGI opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.