William Blair Weighs in on BellRing Brands Q1 Earnings

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for BellRing Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BellRing Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average of $59.07.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,172,000 after buying an additional 698,121 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,701,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,903,000 after buying an additional 494,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,001,000 after buying an additional 50,339 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,756,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,388,000 after buying an additional 281,667 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,588,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,202,000 after buying an additional 457,796 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

