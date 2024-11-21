William Brennan Acquires 1,738 Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director William Brennan bought 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$57.30 per share, with a total value of C$99,587.40.

William Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, William Brennan bought 11,144 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.01 per share, with a total value of C$624,175.44.

On Thursday, November 14th, William Brennan acquired 11,744 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$57.30 per share, with a total value of C$672,931.20.

On Tuesday, November 12th, William Brennan acquired 15,320 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$57.35 per share, with a total value of C$878,602.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, William Brennan sold 18,551 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.32, for a total value of C$1,026,241.32.

On Tuesday, September 24th, William Brennan acquired 500 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$57.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 957.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. Altus Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$38.87 and a 12-month high of C$59.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.22.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

