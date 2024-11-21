WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Shares Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.65 and last traded at $48.65. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.56.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average of $49.05.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

