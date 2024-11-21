Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $236.00 at Barclays

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $184.00 to $236.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WIX. Evercore ISI raised Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Wix.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.38.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $210.27 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $95.65 and a 52-week high of $213.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.88, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.07 and its 200-day moving average is $161.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at about $10,523,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 348.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 9.3% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

