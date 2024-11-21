WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) General Counsel Brian Camire Sells 27,848 Shares of Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian Camire sold 27,848 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $28,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 629,158 shares in the company, valued at $641,741.16. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WM Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MAPS stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. WM Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.47.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $4,685,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WM Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.61 target price on shares of WM Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WM Technology

WM Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.