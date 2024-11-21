XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 48,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 627,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

XBP Europe Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

About XBP Europe

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

