Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $14.45. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 249,203 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XPOF shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPOF

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 8.9 %

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

The company has a market cap of $673.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37.

In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 26,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $325,693.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,205.52. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $199,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 290,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,613.45. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 5.9% during the third quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.