Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,080 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 20.4% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,227,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $181.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.24 and its 200-day moving average is $171.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $145.49 and a 52 week high of $185.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.