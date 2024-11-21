Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LLY

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.47. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $13.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.14 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.2 %

LLY stock opened at $753.41 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $561.65 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $872.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $869.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Envoi LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,157,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 127,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,232,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.