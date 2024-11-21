Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of LKQ Q3 Earnings

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LKQ in a report issued on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LKQ. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $53.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in LKQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,977,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $478,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,051,000 after buying an additional 134,176 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,108,000 after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,542,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,020,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,346,000 after buying an additional 411,390 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

