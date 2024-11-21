Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for Cummins Earnings

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cummins in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $20.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $19.70. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $20.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.11 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS.

CMI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.67.

NYSE CMI opened at $360.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.34. Cummins has a 12-month low of $220.02 and a 12-month high of $370.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 23.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.43, for a total value of $717,218.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,419.29. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,033,945 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

