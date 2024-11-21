Zacks Small Cap Has Weak Estimate for Eltek FY2024 Earnings

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Eltek in a report released on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Eltek’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.
Eltek Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.45. Eltek has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $22.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
Further Reading
