Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 2,950,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,323,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zeta Global from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Zeta Global Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zeta Global

In other news, COO Steven H. Gerber purchased 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $245,787.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,940,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,044.05. The trade was a 0.45 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher E. Greiner purchased 7,975 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,330,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,804,188. This represents a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244 in the last 90 days. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 3,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Zeta Global by 2,902.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

