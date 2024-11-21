Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $11.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Zuora alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zuora

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 51,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $432,670.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 356,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,337.50. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Hirsch sold 18,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $170,826.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,667.74. This represents a 49.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,391. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 504.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zuora has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.63 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.