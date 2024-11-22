1,000 Shares in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Bought by Prospera Private Wealth LLC

Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

