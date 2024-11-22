158,424 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 158,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 70 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average is $80.95. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

