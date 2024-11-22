160,614 Shares in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 160,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Campbell Soup at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPB. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $44.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 78.31%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

