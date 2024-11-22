49 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

49 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSVM opened at $58.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $60.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

