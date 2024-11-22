49 Wealth Management LLC Has $27.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

49 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,364,000 after buying an additional 432,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after buying an additional 412,100 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,146,000 after purchasing an additional 249,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,548,000 after buying an additional 73,743 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.77 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.31 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The company has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

