49 Wealth Management LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

49 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 87.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,026 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

