49 Wealth Management LLC Sells 40,508 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

49 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,508 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises about 0.7% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. 49 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMUB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 396.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 86,296 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,637,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period.
BATS JMUB opened at $50.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67.
The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
