6,205 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Purchased by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 44.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,935,000 after purchasing an additional 672,883 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 168.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 40,254 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFRM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $273,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,105. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Libor Michalek sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 159,449 shares in the company, valued at $9,885,838. This trade represents a 38.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,738 shares of company stock worth $27,315,878. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Affirm Stock Performance
Shares of AFRM opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $66.61.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Affirm
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Snowflake Melts Up as Analysts Shift Gears; Higher Prices To Come
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Oil’s Rally Could Boost These 3 Shipping Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.