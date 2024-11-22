723 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 942,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,815,000 after acquiring an additional 280,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Snap-on by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,686,000 after purchasing an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 634,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,683,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA opened at $361.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $252.98 and a 12-month high of $365.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $2.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.29%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.40.

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,940. This trade represents a 35.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,303.51. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,717 shares of company stock worth $6,965,480. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

