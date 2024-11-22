8,025 Shares in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Acquired by Valence8 US LP

Valence8 US LP acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Keros Therapeutics comprises 0.2% of Valence8 US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 52.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 13.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

KROS stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.13). Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4750.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KROS. Scotiabank began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

