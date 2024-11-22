952 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 952 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1,100,012.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,562,046,000 after buying an additional 363,004 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVR by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,545,000. Marshfield Associates raised its position in NVR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 32,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,290,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NVR by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,595,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total transaction of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,679. This represents a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $8,990.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9,430.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8,578.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,052.58 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $125.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

