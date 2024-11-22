9,561 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,447 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,468,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,684,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,755,838,000 after acquiring an additional 996,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,179,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,623,000 after purchasing an additional 895,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $157.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $158.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.14.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

