97,660 Shares in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Ichor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Quarry LP grew its position in Ichor by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ichor by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ichor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ichor by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ichor by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Price Performance

ICHR stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.64. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ichor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on ICHR

Ichor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.