Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $288,750.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,709.25. This represents a 6.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $11.51 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 31,840.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 268.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

