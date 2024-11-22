Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 468,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 66,799 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. First County Bank CT increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,378,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $403.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $390.02 and a 200-day moving average of $374.14. The company has a market cap of $139.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $294.34 and a 52 week high of $410.94.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

