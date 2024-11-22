Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $596.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $455.41 and a one year high of $603.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.96.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

