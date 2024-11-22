Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Sells 43 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 187.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $619.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $454.77 and a 12-month high of $626.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $572.34.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

