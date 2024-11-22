Activest Wealth Management Makes New $27,000 Investment in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of HYLS opened at $41.59 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28.
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
