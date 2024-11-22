Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,786 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Advance Auto Parts worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,908,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,409,000 after buying an additional 1,698,155 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $127,234,000. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 159.7% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,162,000 after purchasing an additional 768,664 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 67.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,533,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,522,000 after purchasing an additional 615,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,197,000 after purchasing an additional 547,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $38.65 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.99%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.