AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Director Acquires $149,089.20 in Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) Director Donald P. Newman acquired 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $149,089.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,089.20. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AdvanSix Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $31.16 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $832.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASIX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

