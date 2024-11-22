Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,314 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 875,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 373,762 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 18.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 20.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 84.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 36,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

