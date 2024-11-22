AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 2,304,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 14,023,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 315.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

