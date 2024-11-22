Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,160,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,951,000 after acquiring an additional 335,783 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,923,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,236,000 after buying an additional 362,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,624,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 924,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,669,000 after acquiring an additional 956,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lubert Adler Management Company LP raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 47.1% in the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 2,664,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after buying an additional 852,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.
Albertsons Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Melius raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.58.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies Company Profile
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Albertsons Companies
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.