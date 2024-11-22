Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALGM. Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.10 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.52 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,634. The trade was a 6.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1,957.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

