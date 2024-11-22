Allen Capital Group LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 937,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,453,000 after buying an additional 28,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $132.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.29 and a 200-day moving average of $124.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $105.26 and a 1-year high of $133.45.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.